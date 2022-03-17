Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College

Penn Swimmer Lia Thomas Becomes First Trans Athlete to Win Division I National Title

Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed, had a season-best time of 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of expectation for this meet,” said Thomas, a former male swimmer for Penn State. “I was just happy to be here and race and compete the best I could.”

Virginia’s Emma Weyant was second at 4:34.99.

The race was close until the final 100 yards, with Weyant and Erica Sullivan of Texas pushing Thomas for the lead. The three swam in lanes three through five, adding to the drama, with Thomas in the middle.

As was the case in Thursday morning in a preliminary win, Thomas was stronger at the end. She won the preliminary race at 4:33.82.

Sullivan was third at 4:35.92. Stanford’s Brooke Forde was fourth at 4:36.18.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle Friday and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle Saturday.

Thomas has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

The inclusion of the transgender swimmer created controversy, even within the sport. There were fewer than 10 protesters outside the Georgia Tech facility, and some carried banners which read “Save Women’s Sports” in the stands.

“I try to ignore it as much as I can,” Thomas said. “I try to focus on my swimming .. and just try to block out everything else.”

Thomas spoke with ESPN immediately after the race but would not participate in the official news conference, as required by the NCAA. Since participation is required, possible action could come following evaluation by the NCAA’s swimming and diving championships committee.

Tennessee’s Julia Mrozinski won the consolation final with a time of 4:37.35. Northwestern’s Lola Mull was second.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brittney Griner with the Mercury.
Play
WNBA

U.S. State Department Reportedly Requests Consular Access to Griner

Consular officials have reportedly not had access to the basketball star.

By Wilton Jackson
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Rams defensive back Darious Williams (11) defends.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Allen Robinson Signs With Rams

Adding the veteran WR might be good news for Matthew Stafford, but it might cut into Cooper Kupp's fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) stands on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston Spoke With Colts, Saints This Offseason

The free-agent QB is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury.

By Jelani Scott
donnie nelson
NBA

Report: Former Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson Sues Team

The former GM alleged that owner Mark Cuban fired him as retaliation for reporting alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault by Cuban’s chief of staff.

By Nick Selbe
Fran McCaffery
Play
Extra Mustard

Fran McCaffery’s NCAA Tourney Record Trends After Iowa’s Loss

It’s been rather rough for the Hawkeyes coach in the Big Dance.

By Wilton Jackson
Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT into the last World Cup qualifying window
Soccer

Berhalter Reveals USMNT’s Last World Cup Qualifying Roster

Gregg Berhalter has called upon the group that will look to punch the U.S.’s ticket to Qatar.

By Brian Straus
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) shoots the ball against the Richmond Spiders in the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Play
College Basketball

Several Late No-Calls Seal Iowa’s Upset Loss to Richmond

Did the referees miss a foul call late in the Spiders’ upset of the Hawkeyes?

By Madison Williams
A protester ties himself to the goal frame during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Soccer

Protester Ties Self to Goalpost During Premier League Match

The protester had to be carried off by security after an eight-minute delay.

By Joseph Salvador