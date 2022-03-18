Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner suffered a left knee injury in overtime of the Bluejays’ game against San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Bluejays were attempting to get the ball in the post to Kalkbrenner but Aztecs’ forward Aguek Arop denied the pass to Creighton’s center, resulting in a turnover.

Kalkbrenner, who had fell on his knee, got up and attempted to run back down the court when he fell to the ground in pain grabbing his left knee with 2:42 to play in overtime.

Kalkbrenner, Creighton’s leading scorer and rebounder entering the tournament, was assisted off the court and immediately taken to the locker room. The extent of the injury is not yet known. The center finished the game with a double double performance of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Trey Alexander, the Bluejays freshman point guard, scored seven of his 18 points in overtime to lead Creighton in the 72–69 victory.

The Bluejays will play the winner of the game featuring No. 1 Kansas and No. 16 Texas Southern.

