College Basketball
March Madness Moments Tip Off on Today's SI Feed
March Madness Moments Tip Off on Today's SI Feed

Saturday’s Second Round Schedule of NCAA Tournament Games Released

After a first full day of games and madness that included bracket buster upsets, several teams punched their tickets to the round of 32 games. 

With more first round action currently underway, here is the slate of games kicking off the round of 32 on Saturday. All times are in ET.

West Region:

  • 8:40 p.m. - No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (TNT)
  • 9:40 p.m. - No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis (TBS)

East Region:

  • 12:10 p.m. - No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina (CBS)
  • 7:10 p.m. - No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s (TBS)
  • 7:45 p.m. - No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 St. Peter’s (CBS)
South Region:

  • 5:15 p.m. - No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan (CBS)

Midwest Region:

  • 2:40 p.m. - No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton (CBS)
  • 6:10 p.m. - No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond (TNT)

Teams that win their games on Saturday will punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 that begins on March 24.

