Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32

Report: Missouri Set to Hire Dennis Gates as New Men’s Basketball Coach

The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators is expected to meet and decide to name Dennis Gates as the school’s new men’s basketball coach, Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou.com reports.

According to DeArmond, the board has to approve the hire by state law, but there are no other obstacles in the way of the hiring.

Gates comes to Missouri from Cleveland State, where he has spent the past three seasons as a head coach. Under Gates’s watch, the Vikings made the NCAA tournament last year, where they lost to Houston as a No. 15 seed. This year, Cleveland State finished with a 20–11 record, 15–6 in conference, leading the way in the Horizon conference standings.

Prior to Cleveland State, Gates was an assistant coach at Florida State for eight seasons. He has also spent time at Nevada, Northern Illinois and California as an assistant coach. After last year’s NCAA tournament appearance, Gates signed a six-year extension with the Vikings. He finishes his Cleveland State tenure with a 50–40 record.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Missouri fired coach Cuonzo Martin after the Tigers’ 12–21 record this year, their worst in Martin’s five seasons. Martin took the team to two NCAA tournaments in that span, but failed to win a game both times.

The Tigers haven’t won a game in March Madness since 2010, and they haven’t been to the second weekend since 2009, both coming under then-head coach Mike Anderson.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, center, works to take a shot as Baylor guard Kendall Brown, left, Flo Thamba, top, defend in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022.
Play
College Basketball

No. 8 UNC Overcomes Late Charge by No. 1 Baylor in OT Thriller

After blowing a 25-point lead, North Carolina upset the Bears in overtime to knock the defending champs out of the NCAA tournament.

By Mike McDaniel
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, bottom left, works to gain control of the ball from Baylor forward Flo Thamba, top left, James Akinjo (11) and Jeremy Sochan, right
Play
Extra Mustard

Fans Upset With UNC-Baylor Officials

There were 43 fouls called during regulation of the Round of 32 game.

By Madison Williams
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple looks on.
NFL

Bengals Re-Sign CB Apple to One-Year Deal

The former first-round pick is headed back to Cincinnati in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws a fielded ball to first base attempting to completed a double play against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Carlos Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match

The star shortstop signed a quirky contract with an unexpected team—and baseball is better for it.

By Emma Baccellieri
Garrett Gilbert
NFL

Raiders sign Garrett Gilbert For Second Stint With Team

The former Commanders quarterback spent time with the franchise during the 2015 to ’16 season.

By Wilton Jackson
North Carolina forward Brady Manek (45) dunks over Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1)
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Brady Manek Ejected vs. Baylor

The forward earned a flagrant-2 after elbowing Bears’s Jeremy Sochan.

By Madison Williams
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Play
College Basketball

John Calipari Issues Second Apology to UK Fans After Loss

The Wildcats coach: “This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud … of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me.”

By Wilton Jackson
arizona-sean-miller-violations
Play
College Basketball

Report: Xavier and South Carolina Eye Sean Miller

It would be his second stint with the Musketeers if he lands at the school.

By Mike McDaniel