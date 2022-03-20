Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
The NCAAW Tournament has been packed with early upsets
The NCAAW Tournament has been packed with early upsets

Creighton Upsets Iowa to Punch Ticket for Program’s First Sweet 16

No. 10 Creighton is headed to its first Sweet 16 appearance in its programs history after upsetting No. 2 Iowa 64–62 on Sunday.

The Bluejays lead the Hawkeyes for a majority of the game, even leading by up to 12 points. 

The Hawkeyes took a two-point lead with a little under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Iowa kept the lead for the rest of the fourth quarter until Bluejays Lauren Jensen made a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. 

Coincidentally, Jensen transferred from Iowa this year to Creighton in order to see more playing time. She scored nine of the last 10 points for the Bluejays, and ultimately made the game-winning basket. She finished a team-high of 19 points.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Iowa got the ball back with four seconds left after Emma Ronsiek made one free throw to put Creighton up 64–62. They missed three attempts to get a layup, which sealed the win for the Bluejays.

Iowa’s Monika Czinano led her team with 27 points, while Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points.

Creighton will play the winner of the Iowa State-Georgia game in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Brenden Aaronson on the field for USMNT
Soccer

U.S.’s Aaronson May Miss World Cup Qualifiers With Knee Injury

The midfielder was scratched from his Austrian Bundesliga match on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Racing

Ferrari Goes 1-2, Red Bull Retires: Three Takeaways From Bahrain GP

Charles Leclerc ends the Prancing Horse's extensive win drought, Kevin Magnussen takes P5 and the reigning world champ misses out on points.

By Madeline Coleman
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) dribbles the ball past Houston Cougars guard Taze Moore (4)
Play
College Basketball

Illinois Finishes First Half With Buzzer Beater Vs. Houston

Senior guard Trent Frazier cut the Fighting Illini’s deficit to four points as they headed into halftime.

By Madison Williams
New Mexico State Aggies head coach Chris Jans
Play
College Basketball

Report: Mississippi State Hires New Mexico State Coach Chris Jans

The 52-year-old spent five years at New Mexico State, leading the Aggies to a first-round win in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By Madison Williams
Deshaun Watson drops back to pass.
NFL

Browns Release Statement After Deshaun Watson Acquisition

Cleveland officially announced the trade with Houston on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to a play against Memphis Tigers
Play
Extra Mustard

Drew Timme Censors Postgame Interview in Hilarious Moment

Gonzaga came back in the second half against Memphis to head to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a football.
Play
NFL

Report: Mayfield Had ‘No Intention’ of Playing for Browns in 2022

The former No. 1 pick was reportedly planning on holding out for a trade.

By Daniel Chavkin
Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27)
MLB

Report: Red Sox Sign Story to Six-Year, $140 Million Deal

The former Rockies shortstop is heading to the AL East.

By Madison Williams