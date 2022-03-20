Creighton Upsets Iowa to Punch Ticket for Program’s First Sweet 16

No. 10 Creighton is headed to its first Sweet 16 appearance in its programs history after upsetting No. 2 Iowa 64–62 on Sunday.

The Bluejays lead the Hawkeyes for a majority of the game, even leading by up to 12 points.

The Hawkeyes took a two-point lead with a little under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. Iowa kept the lead for the rest of the fourth quarter until Bluejays Lauren Jensen made a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining.

Coincidentally, Jensen transferred from Iowa this year to Creighton in order to see more playing time. She scored nine of the last 10 points for the Bluejays, and ultimately made the game-winning basket. She finished a team-high of 19 points.

Iowa got the ball back with four seconds left after Emma Ronsiek made one free throw to put Creighton up 64–62. They missed three attempts to get a layup, which sealed the win for the Bluejays.

Iowa’s Monika Czinano led her team with 27 points, while Caitlin Clark finished with 15 points.

Creighton will play the winner of the Iowa State-Georgia game in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

