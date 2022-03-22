Skip to main content
Breaking Down McDonald's All American Rosters
Week 18: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Roselle Catholic knocks off Camden in New Jersey Tournament of Champions.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

Power 25 Week 18

1. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) (25-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (35-1)

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (21-4)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (19-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (32-1)

6. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (24-2)

7. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-4)

8. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (33-1)

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (32-7)

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (28-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (31-3)

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (27-3)

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (23-4)

14. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va. (31-5)

15. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (37-1)

16. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) (29-1)

17. Beaumont United (Beaumont, Tex.) (36-3)

18. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

19. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (26-3)

20. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (26-4)

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (29-2)

22. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) (28-3)

23. Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (26-3)

24. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) (25-2)

25. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) (22-4)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

