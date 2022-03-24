Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Report: Arch Manning To Make Third Visit to Alabama

Is Arch Manning SEC bound? 

The No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023 will take a recruiting visit at Alabama in April, marking his third official trip to Tuscaloosa, per 247Sports. Manning visited the Crimson Tide last summer, and he was also on hand for Alabama’s win over Ole Miss last season. 

Manning would be the fourth person in his family to play at an SEC school if he commits to the Crimson Tide. His grandfather, Archie, was a legend at Ole Miss before playing for the Saints from 1971 to ‘82. The younger Manning’s uncles, Peyton and Eli, played at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Texas is set to host Manning on Thursday. He previously visited Georgia earlier in March. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central 

Breaking
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor story
MLB

Report: Trevor Story’s Red Sox Deal Nearly Fell Apart Over Vaccine Concerns

Story’s six-year, $140 million deal with Boston almost hit a snag when the star shortstop had hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Nick Selbe
Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders shouts instructions to his team during their game against Edward Waters at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
College Football

Deion Calls Out Teams Who Didn’t Attend JSU’s Pro Day

Jackson State held its pro day earlier this week, and the NFL Hall-of-Famer called out the franchises that didn’t send scouts to evaluate his players

By Mike McDaniel
Dontaie Allen shoots a three pointer
College Basketball

Dontaie Allen Announces Plan to Transfer From Kentucky

The sophomore only averaged 6.5 minutes per game this past season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kyrie Irving celebrating with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NYC Mayor Announces Unvaccinated Players Can Play at Home

He said this was about “putting New York City-based performers on a level-playing field.”

By Joseph Salvador
Odell-Beckham-Rams
Play
NFL

Former NFL GM Suggests Chiefs Sign OBJ After Hill Trade

Could Kansas City land a new star receiver after trading Tyreek Hill?

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill before competing at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Names Dolphins Player He’s Most Excited to Meet

Miami’s new star couldn’t help but poke some fun at his new teammate’s name.

By Joseph Salvador
Mike Gundy speaks in front a crowd.
College Football

Mike Gundy ‘Hearing’ Big 12 Could Go to 14 Teams in Future

The Oklahoma State football coach believes the conference will be getting bigger soon.

By Daniel Chavkin
the-office
Play
Extra Mustard

Celebrating Anniversary of ‘The Office’ Debut by Remembering Its Top Sports Moments

With ‘The Office’ turning 17 years old, here are iconic sports moments from the show.

By Jimmy Traina