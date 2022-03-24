Report: Arch Manning To Make Third Visit to Alabama

Is Arch Manning SEC bound?

The No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023 will take a recruiting visit at Alabama in April, marking his third official trip to Tuscaloosa, per 247Sports. Manning visited the Crimson Tide last summer, and he was also on hand for Alabama’s win over Ole Miss last season.

Manning would be the fourth person in his family to play at an SEC school if he commits to the Crimson Tide. His grandfather, Archie, was a legend at Ole Miss before playing for the Saints from 1971 to ‘82. The younger Manning’s uncles, Peyton and Eli, played at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively.

Texas is set to host Manning on Thursday. He previously visited Georgia earlier in March.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central