Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

NC State Survives Notre Dame to Advance to Women’s Elite Eight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Raina Perez’s steal at midcourt and layup with 14 seconds left lifted top-seeded NC State to a 66–63 win over fifth-seed Notre Dame on Saturday in the Bridgeport Region semifinals.

It’s the Wolfpack’s first trip to the Elite Eight since 1998 when they reached the Final Four.

Trailing 59–51 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack rallied, scoring 15 of the final 19 points capped by Perez’s layup. The Irish had one last chance, but Maddy Westbeld missed a 3-pointer from the wing and Perez hit both free throws for the final margin.

“We practice this and knew I could do it,” Perez said of the free throws. I’m just so happy I knocked them down.”

The Wolfpack had gotten within 63–62 when Elissa Cunane made the first of two free throws with 36 seconds left. After a Notre Dame timeout, the Irish got the ball inbounds in the backcourt and Dara Mabrey was stripped near midcourt by Perez, who took it in for the layup and the lead.

NC State (32–3) advanced to the regional final Monday night where it will face either second-seeded UConn or No. 3 Indiana.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cunane scored 16 points and Kai Crutchfield added 14 for the Wolfpack, who avenged an earlier loss to the Irish on Feb. 1. That was NC State’s most recent loss of the season.

“It’s a hump we had to get over and the girls are determined and I’m determined and we made it happen.” said Crutchfield of reaching the regional final.

Olivia Miles scored 21 points and Westbeld added 13 for the Irish (24–9).

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has the Irish back among the nation’s elite women’s basketball teams in her second season as head coach. The Irish missed the NCAAs last year for the first time since 1995.

The Wolfpack got off to a decent start and led 16–12 after one quarter before the Irish got going behind their freshman Miles. She and fellow first-year player Sonia Citron scored seven straight for the Irish to open up a 36–26 lead. The Wolfpack trailed 38–30 at the half. The lead stayed around eight for most of the third quarter before the rally by NC State.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Lewis Hamilton drives in qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Eliminated in Q1 of Saudi Arabian GP

The Mercedes driver failed to advance to Q2 for the first time since 2017.

By Zach Koons
Penny Hardaway Memphis NCAA James Wiseman
College Basketball

Report: Hardaway, Memphis Facing Several NCAA Violations

The Tigers coach is implicated in the allegations levied against the Memphis men’s basketball program.

By Mike McDaniel
The back of Demaryius Thomas' jersey with the Broncos.
NFL

Report: Demaryius Thomas’s Residence Robbed After His Death

Three men were arrested for trespassing on the late wide receiver’s home earlier this month, although none have been charged with theft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A general view of the centerfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium
NFL

NFL Offseason Moves Create Tough 2022 Chiefs Schedule

Kansas City’s AFC West opponents continue to pick up strong players in free agency and major trades.

By Madison Williams
An overhead shot of a basketball court with the March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

How Each Conference Has Performed During March Madness 2022

Which conference has the best record in this year’s tournament?

By Zach Koons
Kansas’s Ochai Agbaji (30) talks with guard Dajuan Harris Jr.
Play
NCAA Betting

Sunday's Elite Eight Matchups: Kansas vs. Miami, UNC vs. St. Peter's

The Jayhawks will take on the Hurricanes while the Tar Heels play the Peacocks in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

By Frankie Taddeo
kyrie-irving
NBA

Kyrie Irving Intends to Re-Sign with Nets in Free Agency

The Brooklyn point guard said he intends to remain with the team beyond this season to continue to play with Kevin Durant.

By Mike McDaniel
A close-up of an Ukraine flag.
Olympics

Ukrainian Runner Wins Jerusalem Marathon After Fleeing Country With Daughter

Valentyna Veretska left the city of Mykolaiv shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By Associated Press