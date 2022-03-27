Men’s Final Four Schedule Announced After UNC Punches Last Ticket

The schedule for the 2022 men’s Final Four in New Orleans has officially been revealed.

After punching the final ticket in its win over tournament darling Saint Peter’s, No. 8 North Carolina will square off in a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 2 Duke next Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. The nightcap will be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final showdown against the program’s most heated rival.

And on the other side, Kansas, the only remaining No. 1 seed, will kick off the doubleheader against No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks earned their spot after beating No. 10 Miami earlier Sunday.

The Blue Devils earned their spot in the Final Four after beating No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday night. The win gave Coach K his 13th career Final Four appearance, passing UCLA legend John Wooden for the most all-time.

Meanwhile, Jay Wright’s Wildcats advanced after beating No. 5 Houston Saturday afternoon. ’Nova will enter the game without one of its best players in Justin Moore, who was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles after prematurely exiting against the Cougars.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four

• Vintage Villanova? Maybe Not. Does It Matter?

• Creighton Carries ‘Why Not Us’ Mindset Into Daunting Matchup With South Carolina

• Blue Devil Country: Coach K on This Year’s Duke Team: All 10 of My Guys Can Play