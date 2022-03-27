Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
The Final Four is Set
The Final Four is Set

Men’s Final Four Schedule Announced After UNC Punches Last Ticket

The schedule for the 2022 men’s Final Four in New Orleans has officially been revealed.

After punching the final ticket in its win over tournament darling Saint Peter’s, No. 8 North Carolina will square off in a highly-anticipated matchup against No. 2 Duke next Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. The nightcap will be coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final showdown against the program’s most heated rival.

And on the other side, Kansas, the only remaining No. 1 seed, will kick off the doubleheader against No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks earned their spot after beating No. 10 Miami earlier Sunday.

The Blue Devils earned their spot in the Final Four after beating No. 4 Arkansas on Saturday night. The win gave Coach K his 13th career Final Four appearance, passing UCLA legend John Wooden for the most all-time.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Jay Wright’s Wildcats advanced after beating No. 5 Houston Saturday afternoon. ’Nova will enter the game without one of its best players in Justin Moore, who was diagnosed with a torn right Achilles after prematurely exiting against the Cougars.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four
Vintage Villanova? Maybe Not. Does It Matter?
Creighton Carries ‘Why Not Us’ Mindset Into Daunting Matchup With South Carolina
• Blue Devil Country: Coach K on This Year’s Duke Team: All 10 of My Guys Can Play

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

Hubert Davis after UNC won in the Elite Eight.
Play
College Basketball

Hubert Davis Breaks Down in Tears After Win Over Saint Peter’s

Davis is the first men’s basketball coach since UNC’s Bill Guthridge in 1988 to lead a team to the Final Four in his first year at the helm.

By Joseph Salvador
Christian Pulisic scores for the USMNT vs. Panama
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Routing Panama Early in Vital Qualifier

Follow along as the U.S. looks to strengthen its grasp on a berth in the 2022 World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
UNC’s Armando Bacot celebrates with a teammate.
Play
College Basketball

UNC Tramples Saint Peter’s, Sets Up Historic Matchup With Duke

The Peacocks’ Cinderella run came undone against the Tar Heels.

By Zach Koons
Alphonso Davies, practicing with Bayern Munich.
Extra Mustard

Alphonso Davies Breaks Down in Tears After Canada’s Win

Davies, who had to miss the match while recovering from a heart condition, was live-streaming his reactions on Twitch.

By Joseph Salvador
Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) is helped off the floor during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio.
Play
College Basketball

Villanova Confirms Justin Moore Will Miss Final With Torn Achilles

The junior All-Big East talent exited in the closing moments against Houston.

By Jelani Scott
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin looks on.
NFL

Mike Tomlin Comments for First Time on Steelers Hiring Flores

Tomlin: ‘I just didn’t want him to feel like he was on an island.’

By Zach Koons
generic softball
Softball

Former Softball Coach, HOF Golfer Joan Joyce Dies at 81

Joyce, an International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame inductee, died on Saturday, Florida Atlantic University announced.

By Associated Press
Canada qualifies for the World Cup
Soccer

Canada Qualifies for First Men’s World Cup Since 1986

The Canadians took Concacaf by storm to emerge as the region’s first entrant into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Andrew Gastelum