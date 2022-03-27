Villanova junior Justin Moore will miss the rest of the NCAA tournament after tearing his right Achilles tendon against Houston in the Elite Eight, the university announced.

The star guard exited Saturday’s win with less than 40 seconds remaining after slipping and falling while extending his right leg on an attempted drive to the basket. A visibly emotional Moore was embraced by teammates immediately after the final whistle before exiting the court on crutches a short time later.

“This is a tough blow for all of us, not just because of the great player Justin is, but because of what he means to us as teammates and coaches,” coach Jay Wright said, per the school. “As one of our captains, Justin has been an integral part of our success. He helps our team in so many ways. Every game, he guards the opponent’s best scorer and is one of the toughest rebounding guards we have had in our time at Villanova.



A second-team All-Big East selection in 2022, Moore’s absence leaves a major hole in the Wildcats’ backcourt alongside two-time Big East Player of the Year Collin Gillespie. Moore entered the Elite Eight averaging 14.7 points per game on 42% shooting in the tournament; he averaged 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the regular season.

With one of its top players and best defenders officially sidelined, No. 2 Villanova will have a week to regroup and search for answers entering its Final Four matchup against No. 1 Kansas.

More March Madness Coverage: