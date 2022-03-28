The reigning national champions are heading for Minneapolis. Stanford is going back to the Final Four after a 59–50 victory over Texas on Sunday night.

The Cardinals were led by guards Lexie Hull with 20 points and Haley Jones with 18 points who also tallied 12 rebounds to lead all players. The Longhorns were led by guard Joanne Allen-Taylor who had 15 points on just 11 shot attempts. Guard Rori Harmon chipped in with 14 points but struggled from the field, shooting only 6-for-18 from the floor.

Overall, Texas struggled mightily to get points on the board. The Longhorns shot just 55% from the charity stripe and 32.7% from the field. Stanford wasn’t at its best, either, but it did just enough to win the game after shooting 37% from the floor.

This is the program’s fifth Final Four appearance in the last ten years and it’ll look to add a third national championship to the trophy case. Stanford will face the winner of Monday night’s NC State–UConn matchup in the Final Four.

