Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Watch: Final 10 Seconds of UConn vs. NC State Featured a Questionable No-Call

The Huskies are heading to their 14th straight Final Four after defeating NC State in double overtime on Monday night.

The thrilling matchup came down to the last few possessions, but UConn gained the deciding edge after taking a 91–87 lead on a layup from guard Christyn Williams with six seconds remaining.

Video of the contest’s closing moments, however, appear to show a missed five-second violation on forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa on the inbounds pass that led to Williams’s clutch play.

Did the refs miss a potentially game-altering call? You be the judge. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The sequence sunk NC State into a four-point deficit, crippling their chances of a comeback with little time left on the clock.

Wolfpack guard Raina Perez hoisted one final shot as the clock hit double zeroes, but her attempt came up short and the Huskies held on for a historic win.

After surviving NC State and advancing to the final round, UConn will now prepare to travel to Minneapolis where they will face No. 1 Stanford for a chance to compete for the program’s 12th national championship.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
UConn Huskies
UConn Huskies

YOU MAY LIKE

UConn women’s basketball players celebrate a play.
College Basketball

UConn Outlasts NC State in Thriller to Make 14th Straight Final Four

The Huskies will take on the defending national champions on Friday.

By Zach Koons
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith confronts Chris Rock as he presents the award for best documentary feature during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.
Play
Extra Mustard

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock, Williams Family After Oscars Fiasco

The actor stunned the world on Sunday after slapping Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

By Jelani Scott
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Expands Rooney Rule Ahead of 2022 Season

All teams will be required to employ either a women or person of color to serve as an offensive assistant starting this fall.

By Jelani Scott
Christian Pulisic celebrates a goal vs. Panama
Play
Soccer

Pulisic Embraces His Status, Readiness to Become USMNT’s Leader

At times, being the U.S.’s go-to guy and most scrutinized star has appeared to be a burden, but with World Cup qualification within reach, Pulisic has risen to the occasion.

By Brian Straus
Rams defensive players, led by Aaron Donald, celebrate a sack during the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

2022 NFL Strength of Schedule Difficulties Based on 2021 Season Records

Which team has the hardest schedule in the league next year?

By Zach Koons
JuJu Smith-Schuster using his phone with the Raiders.
Extra Mustard

JuJu Won’t Record TikToks With Jackson Mahomes

The new Chiefs wideout sounds like he’s all business this time around.

By Joseph Salvador
shareef o’neal
College Basketball

Report: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal Enters the Transfer Portal

O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, has spent the past two seasons at LSU after beginning his college career at UCLA.

By Nick Selbe
ESPN’s Sam Ponder on the sidelines holding a microphone.
Media

Report: Sam Ponder, ESPN Agree to Three-Year Contract

The host of ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ will remain in her role with the network for the next few NFL seasons.

By Zach Koons