South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year on Wednesday. This is her second time winning the award.

Staley and the Gamecocks have put together another incredible season that could net the coach her second national championship. South Carolina is on its way to its fourth Final Four in seven years and has a 33–2 record.

The Gamecocks, led by Naismith National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, handily defeated Creighton 80–50 Sunday in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four. Staley and company have only advanced to the national title once, in 2017 when she won her first title.

Staley’s legend continues to grow with her latest award. She won the award first in 2020 and has also been named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and AP coach of the year—both in 2020. Additionally, Staley has been named SEC Coach of the Year five times.

South Carolina and Louisville will square off in the Final Four on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winner will face either Stanford or UConn on Sunday, April 3.

