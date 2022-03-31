Skip to main content
College Basketball

Wisconsin Guard Johnny Davis Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Wisconsin standout sophomore Johnny Davis announced he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Davis thanked his family, his coaches and his teammates. And, lastly, he thanked Badger Nation for always being there to support him.

“It has meant absolutely everything to be able to play here at the University of Wisconsin, especially growing up in the state of Wisconsin and the city of La Crosse,” Davis said. “Taking that jersey off for the last time hurt a lot, but I just know that no matter that this will always be home to me.”

Davis also posted a written message to thank his family, teammates and coaches, along with all the fans.

After only starting in one game during his freshman year, Davis became Wisconsin’s star this season. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. He remains a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith and Lute Olson Player of the Year awards. Davis finished the 2021—22 season averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34 minutes per game.

In late February, Sports Illustrated ranked Davis as the No. 5 NBA draft prospect of this year’s class.

