Kansas Jayhawks, Rob Gronkowski, DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield on Today's SI Feed
Report: Duke Is Most Recent Team to Show Interest in Kansas State Transfer Nijel Pack

Duke is interested in landing point guard Nijel Pack, who recently entered the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The former Kansas State star was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. 

Along with Tennessee, Rothstein originally reported that Gonzaga, Arizona, Purdue, Xavier, Miami, Ohio State, NC State and Marquette are all interested in Pack. The budding star entered the transfer portal after coach Bruce Weber was replaced with longtime Baylor assistant Jerome Tang. The team finished 14–17 this past year. 

Pack led the Wildcats in scoring at 17.4 points per game while also contributing 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also led the Big 12 in three-pointers per game and three-point percentage with a 43.6% shooting clip. 

He’s arguably the most coveted player in the transfer portal right now, but there’s been no indication as of yet on where he will ultimately decide to go. But if he were land to land with the Blue Devils, that’s quite a consolation prize for falling one game short of the national championship game. 

