Kansas State Coach Bruce Weber Resigns After 10 Seasons

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber resigned from the program Thursday after 10 years with the program.

Weber, 65, joined the Wildcats in 2012 after stints at Southern Illinois and Illinois. He posted a 184–147 record at Kansas State, reaching the NCAA tournament five times. Weber and the Wildcats reached the Elite Eight in 2018, but they missed the NCAA tournament in 2020–21.

It’s unlikely Kansas State earns a tournament bid this season after it was eliminated by West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” Gene Taylor, Kansas State’s director of athletics said in a statement. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction.”

“His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today's game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

Kansas State said it will begin its search for a new coach “immediately.” There is no timeline for hiring Weber’s replacement.

