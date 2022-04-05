Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football

Notre Dame Will Play Tennessee State in 2023 Home Opener

Notre Dame will add a new piece of history to its noteworthy football program. To open the 2023 season, the Fighting Irish announced that Notre Dame will face Tennessee State on Sept. 2 at Notre Dame Stadium with the game being televised on NBC.

The game marks the first time Notre Dame will compete against one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the program’s history, as well as its first game against an FCS opponent. It will also be the home opener for the Fighting Irish. 

“None of this would be possible without Dr. [Mikki] Allen and Coach [Eddie] George’s vision for what this game can represent to our Universities," said Notre Dame Vice President and Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. "I’m thrilled we’re able to bring the Tigers and the Irish together for a weekend that will feature programs with over 20 combined national titles, the Aristocrat of Bands and the Band of the Fighting Irish.”

George finished his first season at Tennessee State—a HBCU located in the Ohio Valley Conference—with a 5–6 record overall. When George took the job, he stated that he wanted to be a coach, a leader and an advocate for service to the young men he would coach in restoring the Tigers’ program. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The clash will also feature two Black head coaches in George and Marcus Freeman, who became the head coach of the Fighting Irish on Dec. 3, 2021, after previously serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. 

Before Notre Dame hosts Tennessee State, the Fighting Irish will kick off their season against Army on Aug. 26 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown. 

Breaking
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Tennessee State Tigers
Tennessee State Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nevada quarterback Carson Staterong (QB14), Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (QB15), Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe (QB17), Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (QB11), Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (QB16), Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (QB12), Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (QB13) and Brown quarterback E J Perry (QB10) pose during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

The Five Quarterbacks and the Whole Draft Scene

What you need to know about the NFL Draft. Plus, the QB carousel slows (Baker? Jimmy G?) and the sad, new overtime rules.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
bill self
College Basketball

Kansas Leads Final Coaches Poll After National Championship

The Jayhawks topped the poll for the first time all season after pulling off a historic comeback in Monday’s national title game.

By Nick Selbe
MLB season predictions
Play
MLB

MLB Regular-Season, Playoff and World Series Predictions

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are the favorites to win it all, but they aren’t the only teams with a shot at a ring.

By SI MLB Staff
Auburn’s Jabari Smith looks on, preparing to shoot a free throw.
College Basketball

Auburn Star Jabari Smith Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The freshman sensation is a potential No. 1 pick in this year’s class.

By Zach Koons
Malik Willis (left) and Desmond Ridder (QB13) pose during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
NFL

Source: Panthers to Host Six Top QB Prospects Next Week

Carolina has the No. 6 pick in this year’s NFL draft.

By Joseph Salvador
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during NCAA women’s Final Four practice at Target Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Bueckers Becomes First Women’s CBB’s Player With 1 Million Instagram Followers

The guard has more followers than Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

By Daniela Perez
bobby witt jr
MLB

Royals Add Top Prospect Bobby Witt Jr. to Opening Day Roster

MLB’s best prospect is ready for his Kansas City debut.

By Nick Selbe
Nijel Pack with Kansas State.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Duke Interested in Kansas State Transfer Nijel Pack

He led the Wildcats in scoring last year but is looking for new home for next season.

By Joseph Salvador