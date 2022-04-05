Armando Bacot is set to play against Kansas in the national title game, but the UNC big man may not be 100%.

A video emerged on social media prior to Monday night’s tip-off showing Bacot, who suffered an ankle injury two days ago against Duke, walking with a slight limp on his way to the court.

According to multiple beat reporters, Bacot appeared to be moving gingerly during warm-ups and kept his activity light.

Bacot briefly exited the Tar Heels’s win over the Blue Devils on Saturday night after rolling his right ankle with 5:18 left to play. He returned at the 4:36 mark following a brief stay on the sidelines and finished the rest of the game.

UNC coach Hubert Davis said Sunday Bacot’s X-rays came back negative, and the team expects the junior to play against the Jayhawks.

The Tar Heels will need Bacot, one of the top rebounders in the country, to continue his dominant tournament performance as it looks to win the seventh national title in program history.

More CBB Coverage:

For more North Carolina coverage, go to All Tar Heels