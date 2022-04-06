Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Maryland’s Two Leading Scorers From 2021-22 Enter Transfer Portal

The transfers continue to pile up on Maryland’s women’s basketball team. Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese, the Terrapins’ two leading scorers from this season, entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Owusu tweeted a statement that she was entering the portal, sharing that she has never "started anything that she has not finished" in her life but there were things both “on and off the court” that led to her decision.

“My goal was to have a career here [at Maryland] and to win a national championship alongside an amazing team,” Owusu said. “I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center. Unfortunately, events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.

... I ask that you please respect my privacy and pray for me and my family as I place my name in the transfer portal.”

Owusu, who spent three seasons at Maryland, was the Terrapins’ second-leading scorer averaging 14.3 points per game.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Reese did not make a statement about entering the portal. However, according to the Associated Press, a Maryland spokesperson confirmed that the 6’3” forward would indeed be entering her name into the pool.

After missing most of her freshman season due to a broken foot, Reese—the No. 2 recruit in the 2020 class—bounced back strong and became the Terrapins’ No. 1 scoring option, averaging 17.8 points per game this season. She averaged 10 points per game as a freshman. 

Terrapins coach Brenda Frese now has Reese, Owusu and reserves Taisiya Kozlova and Channise Lewis to the transfer portal. 

“We wish these student-athletes all the best as they continue their basketball careers and education elsewhere,” Frese said in a statement. “Every team has been impacted by the transfer portal on both ends of it. Maryland basketball is bigger than any one lineup or person. Our staff is committed to bringing the best student-athletes to Maryland.”

The moves come after Maryland, which started the season ranked No. 4, failed to win the Big Ten tournament and was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament this season. 

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
NBA

Joel Embiid Passes LeBron James as NBA’s Leading Scorer

The 76ers center passed LeBron James for the top spot after his 45-point game on Tuesday night.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Must Disclose Sex With Other Massage Therapists

A judge ruled the QB has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him.

By Madeline Coleman
Indiana Pacers’ Duane Washington Jr. is defended by Philadelphia 76ers’ DeAndre Jordan while going up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan was called for a foul
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Poster Dunk Attempt

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

By Madison Williams
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game

Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from last year’s championship.

By Daniela Perez
Confetti on the ground after the World Series championship rally for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Extra Mustard

Braves Introduce 'World Champions Burger' For a Hefty Price

There are two different pay options, one coming with a limited edition 2021 World Series ring or one with a replica.

By Madison Williams
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench during the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 03, 2022, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.
Play
NBA

How the Lakers Could Be Eliminated From the Playoffs Tonight

It’s not as easy as a win or loss against the Suns.

By Madeline Coleman
Kareem Said He's Sorry
Play
NBA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James After Remarks

The Lakers legend: “It wasn’t my intention to criticize LeBron James in any way… I have tremendous respect for him.”

By Wilton Jackson