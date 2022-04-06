Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Breaking Down McDonald's All American Rosters
Breaking Down McDonald's All American Rosters

Week 20: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Eagles beat three of the best teams in the country to capture a record sixth GEICO Nationals championship.

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

Power25 New

1. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (22-4)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (35-1)

3. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) (25-2)

4. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (34-2)

5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (22-5)

6. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (24-2)

7. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (33-1)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-5)

9. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (32-8)

10. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (28-2)

11. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (31-3)

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

12. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (27-3)

13. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (23-4)

14. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (31-5)

15. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (37-1)

16. Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) (29-1)

17. Beaumont United (Beaumont, Tex.) (36-3)

18. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

19. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (26-3)

20. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) (29-4)

21. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) (29-2)

22. Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ark.) (28-3)

23. Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.) (26-3)

24. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) (25-2)

25. Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) (22-4)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

YOU MAY LIKE

bill self
Play
College Basketball

Elite Hoops Recruits Say They Commit to Coaches, Not Schools

LSU lost all four players committed in the 2022 and 2023 classes after Will Wade's firing.

By Jason Jordan
Deebo Samuel takes a big hit vs. the Rams.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a list of the top 200 dynasty rankings, including rookies.

By Michael Fabiano
Paul Pierce at the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Championship Game.
College Basketball

Paul Pierce Comments on Bill Self’s Legacy After Championship

The former Jayhawk had some high praise for Self.

By Joseph Salvador
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Play
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas: ‘Zero’ Chance Coach K Comes Out of Retirement

Not everyone believes Mike Krzyzewski has truly coached his final game after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to UNC.

By Dan Lyons
AP22086120613912
Play
Betting

MLB Season Begins Thursday

Plus, a look at the Masters field with a surprise addition and the NBA playoff picture.

By Kyle Wood
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Betting

Men's 2023 March Madness Championship Odds

Oddsmakers pin the Blue Devils, Tarheels, and Jayhawks as the favorites to make a run back to the Final Four in next year's college basketball tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo
Nikola Vucevic fouls Grayson Allen while the Bucks guard drives to the basket.
Play
NBA

Vucevic Says Hard Foul on Grayson Allen Was Unintentional

The Bulls center earned a technical for his actions during Tuesday night’s game against the Bucks.

By Zach Koons
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano