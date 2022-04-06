Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Kentucky Guard TyTy Washington Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington has declared his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft.

The 6'3" freshman tweeted his announcement on Wednesday. Washington was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last year and he also received second-team All-SEC honors.

“To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year,“ Washington tweeted. “From Coach Cal [Calipari], to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can't thank you enough for the support.”

“The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward. The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of the past season and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation!”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. He shot 45.1% from the floor.

The freshman guard aided Kentucky to a 26-8 mark while playing alongside SEC Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. In January, Washington posted 17 points and 17 assists in a win over Georgia, surpassing John Wall’s single-game school record for assists.

Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before a loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Entering March Madness, Washington ranked No. 22 on Jeremy Woo’s Top 80 NBA draft prospects. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

• Maryland’s Two Leading Scorers From 2021-22 Enter Transfer Portal
• Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game on Cable in History
• Report: Elon Coach Mike Schrage to Join Jon Scheyer’s Staff at Duke

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

davies-alph
Play
Soccer

Alphonso Davies Returns From COVID-19-Related Heart Condition

The Canadian international had not played for Bayern Munich since mid-December.

By Andrew Gastelum
Sergino Dest and the USMNT face El Salvador
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s June Includes Return to El Salvador

The U.S. has learned its schedule for the Concacaf Nations League group stage, which doubles as part of the team’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

By Brian Straus
New York Yankees relief pitcher CC Sabathia (52)
MLB

CC Sabathia Named Special Assistant to MLB Commissioner

The six-time All-Star will work closely with Rob Manfred.

By Madison Williams
NCAA logo seen on a microphone
College

21 FBS-Level Schools Plan to Give Athletes Academic Bonus Payments

Nine of the schools are in the SEC, the richest conference in the country.

By Madison Williams
Former Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus holds two fingers, one on each hand, in the air during a game.
Play
NFL

Whitney Mercilus Announces Retirement in Heart-Warming IG Video

The 2012 first-round pick shared that he’s hanging his cleats up for good in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday.

By Zach Koons
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions

Will anybody trade for Russell Westbrook? Here are some queries Los Angeles must answer this offseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Play
Betting

Opening Day Bets: Astros, Diamondbacks, Cardinals Start Fast

Best bets for three games from Thursday’s MLB Opening Day schedule, including an upset in the Padres-Diamondbacks matchup.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Bam Adebayo after winning gold with Team USA.
Play
NBA

Bam Adebayo Will ‘Never Forget’ That Gregg Popovich Cut Him

He uses it as motivation every time he plays the Spurs.

By Joseph Salvador