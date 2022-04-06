Kentucky guard TyTy Washington has declared his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft.

The 6'3" freshman tweeted his announcement on Wednesday. Washington was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last year and he also received second-team All-SEC honors.

“To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year,“ Washington tweeted. “From Coach Cal [Calipari], to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can't thank you enough for the support.”

“The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward. The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of the past season and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation!”

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season. He shot 45.1% from the floor.

The freshman guard aided Kentucky to a 26-8 mark while playing alongside SEC Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. In January, Washington posted 17 points and 17 assists in a win over Georgia, surpassing John Wall’s single-game school record for assists.

Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament before a loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Entering March Madness, Washington ranked No. 22 on Jeremy Woo’s Top 80 NBA draft prospects.

