Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson turned himself into local police Thursday night on a pair of misdemeanor charges of simple battery stemming from a viral TikTok challenge.

According to Rivals’ UGASports, Brinson is alleged to have shot a group of strangers on campus with “Orbeez,” small water-based gel beads, using a toy gun.

According to UGASports, Brinson said that he pulled up to a group of people “he thought he knew,” and proceeded to shoot them with the beads. The individuals proceeded to file the charges.

Per Athens-Clarke County arrest records, Brinson was booked at 11:19 p.m. ET Thursday, and was released on $1,500 bail just over an hour later.

The “Orbeez Challenge” has gained traction over the last few months, though authorities throughout the U.S. warn against the danger of firing the beads at others, as they can cause serious injury to the eyes or other susceptible areas.

“Orbeez are designed for educational, creative and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms,” manufacturer Spin Master told NPR in March. “Spin Master does not manufacture of sell gel guns.”

