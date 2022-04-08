Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein ‘Fighting for His Life’ in Hospital

Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital recently due to back pain.

While in the hospital, an MRI showed concerning spots on his lower back.

Family and friends created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses for this unforeseen hospital stay. The page has over $63,000, as of Friday afternoon, out of its $100,000 goal.

“There are still a lot of unknowns about future conditions and outcomes at this point,” the GoFundMe page read. “What we do know is that Jeff and Adrienne will have a long, difficult road ahead of them. This road will be paved with an unknown amount of financial hardships and other burdens placed on each family member.”

Klein’s former Auburn teammate Cole Cubelic posted the GoFundMe link to his Twitter account, writing “My friend & teammate is fighting for his life. His beautiful family needs our help. Please consider donating if you can & please share!”

Klein, with his wife Adrienne, have three sons, Cannon, Coley and Clayton. He currently works at He currently teaches, coaches baseball at Loachapoka High School in Alabama, working as a teacher, the baseball coach and the football team’s offensive coordinator.

Klein was Auburn’s starting quarterback from 1999 to 2001.

