Seimone Augustus, a two-time Naismith Player of the Year and four-time WNBA champion, will become the first female student-athlete in LSU history to receive her own statue, the university announced in a release Monday afternoon.

Augustus, a Baton Rouge native and the school’s most decorated female student-athlete, will become the fourth former Tigers player—joining Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neal and Pete Maravich—to have a statue outside of the Maravich Assembly Center, home to LSU’s basketball programs.

“A Seimone Augustus statue is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments and impact will forever stand the test of time,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Seimone came to LSU as one of the most heralded recruits in school history, and she left a legacy on our campus, our state and the sport of basketball that will never fade.

“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU women’s basketball team into a national powerhouse. She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete, and we are honored to recognize Seimone as one of the most iconic athletes to ever wear purple and gold.”

After arriving at LSU in 2002, Augustus quickly made her mark on the program. She helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances, while earning two SEC Player of the Year awards, two Naismith Player of the Year awards and three first team All-America honors.

Augustus ended her collegiate career with the second-most points in program history (2,702) and a 121–19 overall record in 140 games played. Years after leaving LSU, the school retired her No. 33 jersey, making her the Tigers’ first female student-athlete to have her jersey hung from the rafters.

After leaving Baton Rouge, Augustus was selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 1 pick in the 2006 WNBA draft. Over the course of her 15-year professional career, she won four championships and was named 2011 WNBA Finals MVP. She racked up six All-WNBA honors and was an eight-time All-Star on her way to ranking among the league’s top 10 all-time scorers.

Internationally, Augustus won three gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016 as a member of the United States Olympic Team.

More CBB Coverage: