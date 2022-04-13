Skip to main content
Steve Sarkisian Addresses Moro Ojomo’s Criticism of Team

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian addressed defensive lineman Moro Ojomo’s criticism of the team Tuesday and expressed his disappointment. During an interview last week, Ojomo called out younger players on the team and the squad’s culture. 

“I thought the form was really poor,” Sarkisian said. “He should not have done that in public. If you have issues with anything, [they] get taken care of in the locker room. Get taken care of in the media room. If you’re really a family, you don’t go out and talk about family business. You take care of things internally.”

Ojomo is entering his senior year with the Longhorns in what has been a disappointing stretch of years for a program that has expectations to contend for a national championship. The program has only one 10-win season in the last 11 years and finished this past year 5–7. Ojomo’s criticism was targeted toward the younger Longhorn players.

“They’re 18- to 22-year-olds that want to chase women, want to chase money, want to chase alcohol and they don’t see the future,” Ojomo said last week, per ESPN. “They’re distracted by what’s in front of them. It’s such a hard thing, especially guys that haven’t been in a winning culture.”

Sarkisian is entering his second year at Texas and hopes to bring the Longhorns back to national relevance. When asked if he is going to punish Ojomo, he told reporters, “He won’t be talking to you guys for a while.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas coverage, go to Longhorns Country. 

