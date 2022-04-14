Stanford gymnast Kyla Bryant received the best score for floor routine in program history on Thursday at the NCAA championships. She posted a 9.9375.

This routine marks the last floor performance of her collegiate career. The 2022 NCAA championships marked her first career appearance at the event.

Bryant was the only gymnast representing Stanford at the NCAA championships as she was the only member of her team to qualify for an individual event.

The championships include a participant from each of the four regionals in each individual event: Seattle, Raleigh, Auburn and Norman. Bryant advanced from the Seattle regional.

The other three floor exercise participants included UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, Kentucky’s Hailey Davis and Illinois State’s Jaye Mack. They will also be competing against gymnasts from Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, Minnesota, Auburn, Michigan, Florida and Missouri, all of which are competing for the team title. The all-around gymnasts, such as Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey, will participate in the floor exercise as well.

After Thursday’s events, Oklahoma’s Jordan Bowers led the floor exercise leaderboard with a 9.9625 score, beating Bryant by 0.025.

