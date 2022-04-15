Skip to main content
Trinity Thomas, Suni Lee Win Individual Titles As They Lead Florida, Auburn to Finals

Trinity Thomas and Suni Lee

And just like that, a star-studded NCAA women’s gymnastics season is coming to an end this weekend. 

This year’s semifinals saw multiple Olympians competing alongside several decorated college athletes; however, Florida’s Trinity Thomas and Auburn’s Suni Lee stole the show as they brought home individual titles on Thursday night. 

Thomas is this year’s all-around, floor and uneven bars champion after posting scores of 39.8125, 10.0 and 9.9750, respectively, during the team semifinals. Her all-around score tied the highest in NCAA semifinals history, and the Florida star earned her sixth 10 on floor this season. 

Auburn’s Lee came in a close second for AA, scoring 39.6750. But she did not leave Thursday’s meet empty handed headed into the team finals. 

Rounding out the rest of the NCAA individual titles, Lee went from being an Olympic gold medalist to a balance beam champion in the span of eight months after hitting a 9.9625 on Thursday. Utah’s own Jaedyn Rucker scored a 9.9625, walking away as the vault champion. 

“I love doing it for my team,” Rucker said, per Inside Gymnastics. “I have them in my mind every time - just go out there and nail it.“

The following teams will be advancing to the championship thanks to their respective scores. 

  • Oklahoma - 198.1125 
  • Florida - 197.9750 
  • Auburn - 197.8375 
  • Utah - 197.7125

The team final will take place on Saturday, but in the meantime, catch up on some of the standout routines from the semifinals. 

