College Basketball
What's next for Duke Basketball
What's next for Duke Basketball

Duke Freshman Trevor Keels Declares for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Trevor Keels announced his intention to enter the 2022 NBA draft on Saturday.

“This past season was a dream come true. I loved competing on some of the games biggest stages with teammates who became brothers for life,” Keels wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful to our coaches for their support all season long.”

Keels added how much he enjoyed playing for Mike Krzyzewski in the coach’s final season.

“I have to thank Coach K for believing in me as a high school kid and allowing me to play a key role on his final team,” Keels said. “The whole season was a movie and I am grateful to have been part of Coach K’s last ride.”

Keels was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school, earning a top-25 recruiting ranking in the country, according to 247 Sports. He began the season as a starter, starting 26 total games, but his inconsistency and a few injuries dropped him to the bench for March Madness. However, he played a key role as a bench player in the NCAA Tournament, including a 19-point effort in Duke’s Final Four loss to North Carolina.

In total, Keels played in 36 contests and averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Keels joins Paulo Banchero, Mark Williams and Wendell Moore Jr. as Duke rotation players who are entering the draft. And while A.J. Griffin is also expected to enter the draft, Duke is getting back guard Jeremy Roach next year. 

The Blue Devils also have the top recruiting class in the country next season, with three of the country’s top five recruits committed to Duke.

For more Duke coverage, check out Blue Devil Country.

