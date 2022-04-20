Skip to main content
Duke Star Paolo Banchero Declares for NBA Draft After Stellar Freshman Season

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero announced Wednesday that he will forego his college eligibility and declare for the 2022 NBA draft.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play at Duke... and play in the NBA,” Banchero said in the video. “Duke has prepared me for that on and off the court. I’m excited to announce that I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA draft. It has been a great journey and I am blessed to be apart of the brotherhood for life.”

The star forward also thanked his parents, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his teammates for the memories they made in his freshman season.

“What a season, playing in some of the biggest stages in front of you guys [Duke fans] with my brothers, I could not ask for anything more,” Banchero said. 

“We hung two banners, won championships, fought with you guys, laughed with you guys, cried with you guys. You guys are forever my brothers,” he said to his teammates.

“Coach K, it was an honor to be a part of your final season. Thank you for pushing me every single day and expecting nothing but the best out of me,” he added.

The 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 games at Duke. Banchero led the team in points, rebounds and concluded his collegiate career with a 20-point, 10-rebound performance. 

