Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Kansas Star Ochai Agbaji Declares for the 2022 NBA Draft

Kansas star Ochai Agbaji officially declared for the 2022 NBA draft on Sunday in an announcement on Twitter. 

“From start to finish, the entire season felt like it had been scripted,” he said in the statement. “A season I’ll remember forever. One I’ll never take for granted. 

“But before I put my collegiate career in the rearview mirror and look to the future, I want to thank some of the people who helped put me on the road to success,” he continued. “My family. My teammates. My coaches. and of course—Jayhawks nation. With that said, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Rock chalk forever.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ochai couldn’t have asked for a better farewell tour this past season. He was named a consensus first-team All-American and was the Big 12 Player of the Year. His dominance continued into March Madness and was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after the Jayhawks beat the Tar Heels to win the national championship. 

He averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from deep as a 6'5" senior. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
College Basketball

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson to Return for Third Season

The rising junior is one of the game’s best frontcourt players.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen holds the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season.

By Zach Koons
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches his three run game winning home run against the Chicago White Sox in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot HR Seals Twins Win in Extras

The center fielder has accounted for seven RBIs in Minnesota’s last two games.

By Associated Press
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Watch: Caleb Love Becomes Fourth UNC Starter to Announce Return

After finishing as the runner-ups in the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels have re-loaded for next season.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Nets List Ben Simmons As Out for Game 4 Against Celtics

It was previously reported that he was targeting a return within Games 4 to 6.

By Joseph Salvador
Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) shoots over Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Dallas Walton.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Freshman AJ Griffin Will Enter 2022 NBA Draft

The prolific scoring wing will forgo his final three seasons of college eligibility.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid warms up before a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Has Torn Ligament, Delays Thumb Surgery

The center played through the injury during Game 4.

By Daniel Chavkin