Top High School Recruit Naasir Cunningham Joining Overtime Elite

Consensus top high school basketball prospect Naasir Cunningham is signing with Overtime Elite, per a league release. 

The 6’7” wing from the class of 2024 is regarded as a potential NBA lottery pick in the coming years. He chose Overtime Elite as the top option to continue to improve his game.

“This is the best place for me to develop as a player, while getting the right education to fall back on at the same time,” Cunningham told ESPN. “Overtime built a relationship with my family and I, which was a big factor in trusting them with my future. I want to be the best basketball player I can, an NBA draft lottery pick and hopefully one of the best in the league.”

“Overtime is going to put me in position to become the best player I can.” 

Cunningham is the first player to forgo being paid a salary by OTE, which preserves his amateur eligibility after graduating from high school. This will allow him to play at the collegiate level if he so chooses. He has already received scholarship offers from Duke, Kansas, UCLA, LSU, and Maryland among others.

Overtime is a sports-media company with multiple wealthy investors, including Jeff Bezos, Kevin Durant and Trae Young.

