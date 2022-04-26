Mark Emmert to Step Down as NCAA President

The NCAA announced on Tuesday that president Mark Emmert will be stepping down from his role.

The 69-year-old took over as NCAA president in 2010, becoming just the fifth NCAA president in its history. He will continue to act as NCAA president until June 30, 2023, unless a new president is named and in place before then.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Although the NCAA didn’t offer much reasoning behind Emmert’s announcement, NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia mentioned that it is partially due to the transitions collegiate sports will be going through in the near future. For example, the NCAA established a new constitution in January 2022.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

The decision comes just one year after Emmert’s contract was extended until 2025.

