Sam Bruce, a former Miami signee and star at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas high school, died this week, according to multiple reports. He was 24.

Bruce is the nephew of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Isaac Bruce. His cause of death has not been released, per The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Bruce was a part of Miami’s 2016 recruiting class. However, he never played in a game for the Hurricanes and was dismissed from the team.

Following his brief stint at Miami, Bruce signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2018 before going on to play at Southeastern University. After his college football career, Bruce briefly played with the Indoor Football League with the Frisco Fighters.

Prior to his college career, Bruce played for South Florida Express, a well-known seven-on-seven football program. The team gave its condolences to Bruce’s family on Thursday.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of one of the greatest players to ever come through SFE,” the statement read. “Your infectious energy, and the ability to make anybody laugh will forever live in our hearts. We spoke with Sam’s family, they just ask you to pray for their family during this time.”

St. Thomas Aquinas high school also posted a statement on Facebook saying, “R.I.P. Sam Bruce ! We Will Miss You and We Love You !”

Bruce helped the school win back-to-back state titles in 2014 and ’15.