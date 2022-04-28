Skip to main content
Report: JMU Softball Player Lauren Bernett Died by Suicide

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The Western Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia said Thursday that James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett died by suicide, per USA Today

The 20-year-old was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week just a few days ago after a dominant performance in the three-game sweep against Drexel. Bernett hit .778 with seven RBIs in the series that concluded Sunday. 

JMU announced her death Tuesday. 

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” James Madison president Jonathan Alger wrote in a statement. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. … College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.”

The McDonald, Pa., native majored in biology with a minor in pre-veterinary medicine. She played a critical role in the program’s College World Series run in 2021. 

JMU canceled the three-game series against Delaware this weekend in wake of her death, and the school and athletic department shared mental health resources for the student body. 

Other JMU teams and programs across the country honored Bernett’s memory following the announcement. 

