Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Duke Hiring Coach From John Calipari’s Staff, per Report

New Duke coach Jon Scheyer is reportedly hiring Kentucky assistant Jai Lucas to join his staff, per 247Sports.

If the hiring becomes official, Lucas will fill the last assistant coaching spot in Scheyer’s staff.

Going from one Blue Blood to another, Lucas is known for being one of the top recruiters in college basketball. He has worked under John Calipari since the 2020 season. Before that, he was an assistant at his alma mater, Texas, from 2016–20. He played at Texas from 2009–11 after transferring from Florida.

In his two seasons at Kentucky, Lucas helped recruit a number of five-star prospects, along with top-tier transfer guard Sahvir Wheeler.

Scheyer has already made a few assistant coaching moves since the college basketball season ended. He recently promoted former Blue Devil Amile Jefferson from the director of player development to an assistant coach. Jefferson played on the 2015 national championship team. Additionally, Scheyer hired former Elon head coach Mike Schrage as the special assistant to the head coach. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Chris Carrawell will continue to act as associate head coach, the position he was promoted to under Mike Krzyzewski in 2021.

Lucas joins a very young Duke staff. Scheyer, 34, is the second oldest Blue Devils coach.

These moves all come after former Duke assistant Nolan Smith left Scheyer’s staff to take a position as assistant under Kenny Payne at Louisville.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country. 

Breaking
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils

YOU MAY LIKE

USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Extra Mustard

Drake Won Huge Bet When Falcons Drafted Drake London

The rapper bet that the receiver would be the first player in his position selected in this year’s draft, and he was right.

By Madison Williams
Adam Lefkoe and Jason Kelce react to Eagles trade for A.J. Brown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Eagles’ Kelce Reacts Live to A.J. Brown Trade

Philadelphia acquired the star WR from the Titans on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Angels star Mike Trout swings at a pitch.
Play
Betting

MLB Friday Best Bets: Angels, Cardinals and the Guardians-A's Over

It's hard to go against Adam Wainwright at home.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Reacts to Packers Not Adding a WR During First Round

The Packers star addressed the lack of picks or trades for a top wide receiver on Thursday night.

By Wilton Jackson
UFC bantamweight fighter Rob Font
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Bets and analysis for UFC Fight Night, headlined by betting favorite Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera.

By Doug Vazquez and Justin Barrasso
Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79)
NFL

Bengals Do Not Comment on Jackson Carman Rape Allegation

The Cincinnati player was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl when he was 18; he continues to say it was consensual.

By Madison Williams
AJBrown
Play
Fantasy

A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown Trades Have Major Impact on Fantasy Football

The Eagles and Cardinals may have stolen the spotlight during the NFL Draft after trading for the Titans and Ravens wide receivers.

By Michael Fabiano
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers helmets on the sidelines in the second quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Panthers Reporter Discusses Likelihood Team Trades for QB

Carolina has been linked to Baker Mayfield in recent weeks as the club continues to scour the market for possible QB options.

By Jelani Scott