NCAA Announces Penalty for Nebraska After Countable Coaches Violation

The NCAA announced Monday that it had levied sanctions against the Nebraska football program for a violation of the governing body’s rules for countable coaches, which included specific penalties for head coach Scott Frost.

In the release, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions said that a former football special teams analyst was found to have provided “technical or tactical instruction” to players during film and practice sessions and offered tactical advice during games. As a non-coaching staff member, this put Nebraska above the limit for permissible coaches, thus violating the NCAA’s rule.

The following Level II penalties were imposed on Frost and the Nebraska football program:

A one-year extension to the current probationary period (through April 2023)

A $10,000 fine.

A one-year show-cause order for Frost

A five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 football season

A reduction of the number of football countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 season

All non-coaching staff members will be removed from practice and competition for five consecutive days during the championship segment of the 2022 season.

Frost, who is entering his fifth year with Nebraska, has posted a 15–29 record so far, never finishing a season at .500 or better. The Cornhuskers are 10–25 in Big Ten play during Frost’s tenure. Last season, Nebraska finished 3–9

