College sports’ overwhelming transition over the last few years has continued onward with full force, which includes new transfer rules, NIL, and constant conference realignment. In light of this, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer thinks this is a good time to make another big change to the schedule.

“I would love to see in either spring practice or in the month of August where we could actually scrimmage another college football team,” Beamer told Sirius XM radio. “We’re the only sport at any level—high school, college, pro, any sport—that doesn’t get any kind of exhibition preseason scrimmage game against another team before you go play for real.”

Currently, teams just scrimmage against their own players in spring practice, not playing an actual opponent until Week 1 of the season.

This wasn’t the only potential idea for a change that Beamer brought up. The Gamecocks’ coach also mentioned that plenty of coaches around the country would like a set transfer schedule that makes it easier to plan for roster turnover.

“The majority of coaches out there right now from a transfer portal standpoint would like to see a little more of a set calendar or windows, very much like NFL free agency, when players can leave and when they can’t leave,” he said.

Beamer made it clear that he supports a player’s right to transfer and earn money through the NIL rule, but that the current transfer rules make it difficult to keep track of player movement.

