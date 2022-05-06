Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Blue Bloods Likely Pushing Fla. LB Brown Out of State

Ohio State, LSU, Alabama among contenders for three-down linebacker out of south Florida

Defending national champion Georgia had an assistant coach, among several other Power Five programs, at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas High School for a 6:00 am practice on Friday morning. 

Jayvant Brown, a rising-senior linebacker who transferred in from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) for the 2022 season, wanted a chance to work in front of the staff but he's recovering from torn labrum surgery. 

"I couldn't really show anything, so I was disappointed with that," Brown told Sports Illustrated

The 6'1", 220-pound prospect holds tenders from most of the rest of the sport's top programs, however, including Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. The trio each made his top group released on Christmas Day and appears ahead of the rest of the programs also making the cut like Michigan, Penn State, Florida and Florida State. 

Brown spent time in Baton Rouge during the first spring game of the Brian Kelly era at LSU. 

"I was at LSU, that's really the only visit I took in the spring," he said. "It was an unofficial, but it was great. I was there for the spring game and it was amazing. The coaches like me, they are always showing me great love. Coach (Matt) House, the linebackers coach (and defensive coordinator) is a really good guy and he just came to see me the other day. 

"I really mess with them."

Alabama and Ohio State appear in line for one of the next trips Brown takes, potentially to kick off his official visit slate in June. 

The Buckeyes, in particular, have been busy in Florida with  four pledges from the state, including one from nearby Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School in running back Mark Fletcher. Brown is friends with his fellow Broward County blue-chip recruit and admits there is true momentum for Ryan Day's program in the area.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

"Ohio State, I've stayed talking to them," he said. "They've been on me. Their commits are my guys and I'm not even gonna lie -- we may be trying to build something special over there. But I'm still looking into my other choices like Alabama, LSU, Georgia."

The Crimson Tide angle is self explanatory based on the consistent talent and on-field success in Tuscaloosa. 

Jayvant Brown

Brown is sitting out of spring football (shoulder)

"Alabama is just Alabama, you want to play against the best to be the beast," Brown said. "That iron sharpens iron."

The recruiting process has been a long one to date with one of the top linebackers in the South considering Brown's offer list has ballooned beyond two dozen since his sophomore varsity campaign. 

It means after this round of official visits, the evaluation of programs could lead to a preseason verbal commitment.  

"It's probably going to speed up in the summer,' Brown said. "Because with the transfer portal and stuff like that, I'm not trying to wait too long."

The class of 2023 standout said programs in his top group, particularly those in-state, are not yet eliminated from his recruitment. However, there is a geographical direction the recruitment appears to be headed. 

"I've always wanted to go out of state," Brown said. "Not too far, though (laughing)."

In the meantime, one of the top uncommitted defenders in Florida is working to get familiar with the Raiders program and defense in particular. He is looking to anchor a defense fresh off of a Class 7A state championship. 

"Just trying to learn the system and all of that," Brown said. "It's very different, like it's a four-man front, so I've got to get used to that and the new coverages. But it's coming along so far. It's good."

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks with Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a timeout in Game 2.
NBA

Ja Morant Responds to Missed Palming Call in Game 2

The Grizzlies guard tweeted out his reaction to a missed call on him down the stretch in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22123085669725
Betting

Phoenix Heads to Dallas With 2-0 Lead

By Kyle Wood
Roman Reigns poses with his championship belts on Raw
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for WWE’s ‘WrestleMania Backlash’

The lack of a men’s world title match makes ‘Backlash’ pale in comparison to ‘WrestleMania.’

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira reacts for his fight against Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center.
Play
Betting

UFC 274 Betting Preview: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Plus, Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza and Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson.

By Doug Vazquez
The Pro Bowl jerseys of Kyle Pitts (8), Tyreek Hill (10), Trevon Diggs (7), T.J. Watt (00), George Kittle (85), Ronnie Taylor (28), Patrick Mahomes (15), Derwin James Jr. (33), Tom Brady (12) and Trey Hendrickson (91).
Play
NFL

NFLPA Releases List of Top Players By Jersey, Merchandise Sales

Tom Brady leads the list for the fifth time since the organization began releasing it in 2014.

By Madison Williams
Man City manager Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Man City Goes in Search of Calm After the Storm

A Champions League semifinal collapse for the ages could have a domino effect on the Premier League title race if Man City isn’t careful.

By Jonathan Wilson
Tipoff at the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game
Play
WNBA

SI:AM | Who, What and How to Watch as the WNBA Season Begins

Is this the year that the Sun finally get over the hump?

By Dan Gartland
Starling Marte and Pete Alonso celebrate during Mets comeback at Phillies.
MLB

Mets Comeback Win: Watch All Seven 9th Inning Runs

New York sparked a furious comeback in the top of the ninth to stun Philadelphia.

By Dan Lyons