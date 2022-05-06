Skip to main content
College Football

Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley to Medically Retire, Ryan Day Says

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day announced Friday that running back Marcus Crowley will medically retire after suffering another “significant injury.”

Day did not provide specific details on the recent injury that has brought the running back’s college career to a close. However, Crowley did not participate in the team’s spring practices.

Crowley, who will be a senior in the fall, tore his ACL in the Buckeyes blowout win against Maryland in 2019 and did not play the first five games of 2020 as he rehabbed from the injury. However, Crowley reinjured the knee during the Buckeyes off week in October, which kept him off the field for the remainder of the season.

Day, who met with Crowley's family on Thursday night, said the running back is solely focused on finishing his degree in communications while still being “a part of the program.”

On the field, Crowley rushed for 354 yards and one touchdown in three seasons at Ohio State. He is a former four-star recruit out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

Before his injury last season, according to The Columbus Dispatch, Crowley was the fourth string running back behind TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Master Teague.

With Crowley’s retirement, Ohio State now have four running backs on scholarship available in Henderson, Williams, Evan Pyror and Dallas Hayden. During the Buckeyes spring game, Cayden Saunders, a walk-on running back, recorded 11 carries for 32 yards. He will also be in the mix for the Buckeyes at running back. 

