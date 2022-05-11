Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball
OSU Coach Mike Boynton Talks Portal, NIL
OSU Coach Mike Boynton Talks Portal, NIL

Mike Boynton Concerned With Implications of Jay Wright’s Retirement

Jay Wright will not be on the coaching staff of a college basketball team in 2022 for the first time since 1984, and Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton thinks this is not good for the game.

Wright finished his 21-year career as Villanova’s head coach with two national championship titles. Boynton spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan, and he said he thinks Wright, along with coaches such as Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski, were role models in college hoops, and now the game will be shaped without their leadership.

“Who is it good for that Jay Wright decided that he doesn’t want to coach college basketball anymore?” Boynton said. “I don’t think it’s good for our game. It’s certainly not good for any of the players. It’s not good for the future coaches who need to learn and watch a guy as professional as he is.” 

Many of the longtime college basketball coaches are no longer working in the game, and Boynton thinks the change will impact the next generation of coaches by not having coaches like Wright in leadership roles.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“He’s supposed to be an example to young coaches and to kids, and now he’s going to be sitting on the sidelines, unfortunately, but not literally on the sidelines coaching,” Boynton said.

In Wright’s place next season, 37-year-old Kyle Neptune will lead Villanova basketball.

Watch the video above for Jordan’s full converation with Boynton.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Sam Howell
Play
Extra Mustard

Commanders QB Sam Howell’s Unique Diet Is Going Viral

The former North Carolina standout has never tried these specific types of meat.

By Madeline Coleman
Jim Valvano celebrates the 1983 NCAA National Championship
Extra Mustard

Ray Romano to Play NC State Legend Jim Valvano in Upcoming Film

The iconic head coach is getting his own biopic.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sean Marks
Play
NBA

Nets GM Marks Non-Committal on Re-Signing Kyrie Irving

Marks: “That’s something we’ve been discussing, and we’ll continue to debrief on  throughout this offseason.”

By Wilton Jackson
Juice Robinson with the IWGP U.S. title
Play
Wrestling

Juice Robinson Signs Contract Extension With NJPW

Along with the new deal comes a new role—the opportunity to work heel.

By Justin Barrasso
Drew Timme, Jaylin Williams and Moussa Diabate
Play
College Basketball

Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape NCAA Season

As the G League camp and pro combine loom, hoops programs are sweating out the pro verdict of these NCAA stars.

By Kevin Sweeney
Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Nets’ Sean Marks Shares Latest on Ben Simmons After Back Surgery

The general manager said, “There’s a gaping hole and he fits some needs.”

By Madeline Coleman
Guardians manager Terry Francona looks on.
Play
MLB

Guardians vs. White Sox Postponed Due to COVID-19

Multiple positive tests in Cleveland’s dugout will delay the AL Central rubber match.

By Zach Koons
Corey Seager
Play
Betting

Astros-Twins, A’s-Tigers, Royals-Rangers Bets

Bets and analysis for Wednesday’s Astros-Twins, A’s-Tigers and Royals-Rangers matchups.

By Jennifer Piacenti