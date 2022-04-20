Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Report: Villanova Coach Jay Wright to Retire

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is retiring, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report that retirement was likely.

Wright, 60, had wrestled with the decision privately throughout the offseason, sources with knowledge of the situation tell Sports Illustrated. Eventually, the Hall of Fame coach elected to move on, a decision that will reverberate around a sport already experiencing plenty of coaching turnover.

Known for his brilliant offensive mind, ability to develop guards and, until recently, his dapper sideline attire, Wright rose the ranks from a Division III assistant into one of the sport’s most recognizable names. In his 21-year tenure at Villanova, Wright won 520 games, went to four Final Fours and won national championships in 2016 and ’18. 

Villanova coach Jay Wright

Once known as one of the top coaches in the sport without a national title, Wright finally topped that mountain with a buzzer-beating victory over North Carolina in 2016. He then took the Wildcats to their second title in three seasons in dominant fashion over Michigan in the ’18 title game. Wright also won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Villanova is expected to fill Wright’s seat with Fordham coach Kyle Neptune, reports Jon Rothstein. Neptune, 37, spent eight years under Wright as an assistant coach, including for both national championships. He went 16–16 in his first season at the helm at Fordham and matched the program’s highest conference win total in the last 15 years. A Brooklyn native with deep ties in the Northeast, Neptune is known as an accomplished recruiter and a sharp tactician.

Wright’s decision is the latest in a series of high-profile names exiting the profession in recent years. Men’s basketball’s all-time winningest coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his final season in 2021–22, while longtime North Carolina coach Roy Williams stepped down following 2020–21 and was replaced internally by Hubert Davis. Lon Kruger, who won 674 games in his career, also retired last spring. In fact, many coaches over the past year privately shared that they expected Wright to help lead the sport through a period of transition in leadership without the likes of Williams and Krzyzewski at the top. Instead, Wright will join them on the outside looking in.

With those recent retirements, the only two active men’s coaches with multiple NCAA championships to their name are Bill Self (Kansas) and Rick Pitino (Iona), though Pitino’s second championship was vacated by the NCAA.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Coaching Carousel Grades for 2022 Hires
The Top 25 Transfers Available in Men’s CBB
Inside Duke’s ‘Great Succession Plan’ With Scheyer

Breaking
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats

YOU MAY LIKE

Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright
College Basketball

College Basketball World Reacts to Jay Wright’s Retirement Decision

The Villanova coach had been contemplating retirement during the offseason, and has made his decision.

By Wilton Jackson
A baseball sitting in a glove.
MLB

Former Baseball Writer Jonah Keri’s Ex-Wife Speaks Out About Abuse

Amy Kaufman detailed the accounts of her relationship with the baseball writer, who was sentenced to 21 months in prison for domestic violence.

By Madeline Coleman
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass
Play
NFL

Deebo Samuel Doesn’t Want to Be Double Threat WR/RB, Per Report

The receiver requested a trade from the 49ers, reported on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams
Chris Paul calls out a play in a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Paul Has Lost 14 Straight Playoff Games With Scott Foster

The Suns point guard cannot shake this official.

By Daniel Chavkin
Karim Benzema after missing a penalty vs. Osasuna.
Soccer

Benzema Misses Two Penalties in Seven Minutes for Real Madrid

The French star was held without a goal by Osasuna for only the second time in Real’s last 11 games.

By Andrew Gastelum
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19)
Play
NFL

Amari Cooper Was ‘Happy’ With Deshaun Watson Joining Browns

The wide receiver said some of his former teammates texted him saying he was “lucky” to be playing with the quarterback.

By Madison Williams
Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka swings an octopus around prior to the game against the Canadiens.
Play
NHL

Red Wings Zamboni Driver Fired for Urinating in a Drain

He is suing the team for discriminating against him on the basis of age and disability.

By Joseph Salvador
Parker Lewis kicks a field goal for USC.
Extra Mustard

USC Kicker Takes Shot at Trojans During Ohio State Visit

Parker Lewis was impressed by the attendance at the Buckeyes’ spring game.

By Daniel Chavkin