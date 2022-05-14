Skip to main content
Nick Saban Concerned About ‘Parity’ in College Football

Ever since Nick Saban arrived in 2008, Alabama has dominated college football, winning six college football national championships in that span. The sport’s seven different champions in 13 years has led to a perceived lack of parity.

One person who has recognized this issue is Saban. While appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show, Saban lamented how little parity the sport currently has.

“One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is everything in college football has always had parity,” Saban said. “I don’t think we have that balance right now which could affect the parity of college football and college athletics as a whole. I know we’ve got a lot of good people working on it, and I’m sure they’ll come up with a good solution.”

One area that has seemingly increased the parity gap is the implementation of the name, image and likeness policy. Programs with access to more money have been able to use it to entice players to transfer to their school, whether through local endorsements or booster-driven “collectives” that pool money for NIL spending.

Some people in power positions have suggested that something needs to change on the transfer front. Iowa AD Gary Barta mentioned that transfers should sit out a year when transferring, while Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton agreed that the NIL isn’t being used as intended.

