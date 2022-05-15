JUCO Transfer QB General Booty Commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma received a commitment on Saturday from a JUCO transfer whose name has already made him a crowd favorite among college football fans.

Sophomore quarterback General Booty announced his decision to play for first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables over the weekend. The uniquely-named QB hails from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, and he will have three years of eligibility remaining upon arriving in Norman.

Booty heads to Oklahoma after turning heads in his lone season at TJC. He completed 233 of his 381 passing attempts last year for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.

With a name that rivals his game in terms of public curiosity, Booty is a product of an athletically-gifted family lineage. He is the son of former LSU receiver Abram Booty who, according to General in a 2020 interview, came up with the QB’s name based on his fascination with the military. Booty also has two uncles who played football in college: John David, a former USC QB under Pete Carroll, and Josh, who played QB at LSU and also played in pro baseball.

While the attention surrounding his name is sure to continue, Booty’s path to playing time remains unknown. The Sooners already have presumed starter Dillon Gabriel on board and recent Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville

