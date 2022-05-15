Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

JUCO Transfer QB General Booty Commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma received a commitment on Saturday from a JUCO transfer whose name has already made him a crowd favorite among college football fans.

Sophomore quarterback General Booty announced his decision to play for first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables over the weekend. The uniquely-named QB hails from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, and he will have three years of eligibility remaining upon arriving in Norman.

Booty heads to Oklahoma after turning heads in his lone season at TJC. He completed 233 of his 381 passing attempts last year for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

With a name that rivals his game in terms of public curiosity, Booty is a product of an athletically-gifted family lineage. He is the son of former LSU receiver Abram Booty who, according to General in a 2020 interview, came up with the QB’s name based on his fascination with the military. Booty also has two uncles who played football in college: John David, a former USC QB under Pete Carroll, and Josh, who played QB at LSU and also played in pro baseball.

While the attention surrounding his name is sure to continue, Booty’s path to playing time remains unknown. The Sooners already have presumed starter Dillon Gabriel on board and recent Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville

More CFB Coverage:

For more Oklahoma coverage, go to All Sooners.

Breaking
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

YOU MAY LIKE

jaylon-robinson-pregame-vstulane-140
College Football

WR Prospect Jaylon Robinson Reveals Transfer Commitment in Exclusive Blog with SI

UCF transfer prospect took official visits to Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee and Miami ahead of making final decision

By Jaylon Robinson
Connor McDavid celebrates scoring a goal.
NHL

Connor McDavid‘s Magic Goal Seals Game 7 Win Over Kings

The Edmonton star put on a show when his team needed it most.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jarrod Bowen scores for West Ham vs. Man City.
Soccer

West Ham-Man City Draw Keeps Liverpool in Title Race

The defending Premier League champions currently have a four-point lead over Liverpool.

By Associated Press
Stephen Curry speaking to a Davidson crowd.
College Basketball

Stephen Curry Completes Degree, Graduates From Davidson

The Warriors guard reached a huge milestone on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jordan Spieth hits a shot at a tournament.
Extra Mustard

Jordan Spieth Makes Fan’s Day: ‘My Favorite Player! Jackpot!’

The golfer capped off a great round with an even better moment.

By Daniel Chavkin
Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson embrace after the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson Watch Film Together 18 Years Later

One legendary Broncos quarterback is helping Denver's newest QB prepare for the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
UFC_JB_2022-05-14_0633_1f295934-f8e8-40b9-ad13-64cdade46cce
MMA

Blachowicz Awarded TKO Win After Injury Cuts Rakic's Night Short

Jan Blachowicz positioned himself to potentially challenge for the light heavyweight title after scoring a victory in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
May 14, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) leaves the ice after the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Unsure About Retirement

Bergeron's actions at the end of the Bruins’ loss seemed to indicate a possible farewell.

By Jelani Scott