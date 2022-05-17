The 2022 college football season is still about three months away, but ABC announced its six primetime games for the season on Tuesday.

The network’s first televised game will showcase the reigning National Champions Georgia vs. Oregon during Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET. That Saturday is the only ABC doubleheader of the season as the highly anticipated Notre Dame vs. Ohio State game will follow at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ABC will also broadcast the matchup between Florida State and LSU on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State gets its second ABC primetime game on Saturday, Sept. 24 when they host Wisconsin. The time for this game has not been released yet.

The only October primetime game will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 8, when the two Big 12 football teams that plan to join the SEC in the coming years, Texas and Oklahoma, will face each other. As of now, the two teams will join the SEC in 2025. The time for this game has not been released yet.

The last primetime game, and only November broadcast on ABC, will take place the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 25 between rivals Florida and Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be Florida State’s second primetime game.

The rest of the television schedule for the college football season has yet to be released. The season officially begins on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Week 1 runs through Monday, Sept. 5.

