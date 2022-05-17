Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Baseball

Two LaGrange Baseball Players Killed in Car Crash After Winning Conference Championship

Hours after winning their conference championship Saturday, two LaGrange College baseball players were among three people killed in a car crash in Georgia.

Freshman pitchers Stephen Bartolotta, 18, and Jacob Brown, 19, died in the crash, Troup County Coroner Erin Hackley confirmed to USA TODAY. Rico Dunn, 24, was in another vehicle and was the third victim killed in the head-on collision.

The deaths of the two players came hours after LaGrange College defeated North Carolina Wesleyan 10–7 on Saturday to win a best-of-three series. The win gave the Panthers a fifth consecutive USA South championship and an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Baseball tournament. 

“I am deeply saddened to make you aware that we have suffered the loss of two students last night. Baseball players Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed in a tragic car accident,” LaGrange College president Susanna Baxter said in a statement on Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Coming on the heels of the team’s conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard. There simply are no words.”

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday when a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Brown tried to pass a 2019 Accord in a no-passing zone, according to the Georgia State Patrol. To do so, the car crossed the double yellow line and collided with Dunn’s pickup truck head-on.

Bartolotta and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene. Dunn was taken to a local hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Brown pitched 2 1/3 innings in Saturday’s game and was credited with a win. He allowed three runs on five hits and had one strikeout.

The Panthers (37–5) are scheduled to play Centenary College of Louisiana in a best-of-five series in the regional round of the tournament, beginning Friday.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

NBA Addresses Rajon Rondo Allegations

The 36-year-old point guard was allegedly involved in a recent domestic dispute with the mother of his two children.

By Jelani Scott
Nestor Cortes with the Yankees.
MLB

Nestor Cortes Deactivates Twitter Account After Old Tweets Emerge

The New York pitcher appeared to be quoting rap lyrics in at least some of the tweets.

By Associated Press
Kim Kardashian poses for an SI Swim shoot
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian Discusses Childhood, Motherhood At SI Swim Shoot

The 41-year-old discussed what it’s like to be a mother, daughter and sister all while balancing a business empire.

By Zach Koons
preakness
Play
Betting

Preakness 147: Post Positions & Opening Betting Odds

Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 6/5 favorite in a field of nine for the 147th Preakness Stakes

By Frankie Taddeo
Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah
Soccer

Klopp: ’No Doubt’ Salah, Van Dijk Will Play in UCL Final

The two stars were injured in Liverpool’s FA Cup final win vs. Chelsea but will be back in time for the May 28 European final in Paris.

By Avi Creditor
Arsenal-Newcastle
Soccer

Arsenal Falls at Newcastle, Tilts Top-Four Race Toward Spurs

Disaster struck the Gunners at St James’ Park, and now they need a win and a load of help from last-place Norwich to return to the Champions League.

By Associated Press
Lil Wayne sitting in the front row of a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

The Mavericks owner tweeted a picture of the rapper along with some of his own song lyrics.

By Joseph Salvador
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor