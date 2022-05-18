Skip to main content
Chris Holtmann To Stay With Ohio State Through 2027–28 Season

Ohio State and men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann have agreed to a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Columbus through the 2027–28 season, per a release from the school. The contract is pending approval from the university's Board of Trustees.

Holtmann will make $3.5 million annually as part of the new contract, which is a $500,000 salary increase from his prior deal.

Since arriving at Ohio State from Butler, Holtmann has gone 107–56 across five seasons, which has included four trips to the NCAA tournament. The lone season that Holtmann did not take the Buckeyes to the Big Dance was in 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the team would have made it in.

Despite his successes in getting Ohio State to the NCAA tournament consistently, Holtmann’s teams have struggled once making the field. The Buckeyes have not made it past the round of 32 in any of their four trips to the tournament under Holtmann.

Despite the mediocre tournament record, Holtmann has been recruiting well and has garnered the support of athletic director Gene Smith.

“I’m really happy with where we are. We strive for championships, there’s no question about that, and we need to get there–and we will. But you look at his recruiting and it’s off the chain. I just love the teaching he does. …I feel real good about what he’s doing, feel real good about his recruiting,” Smith said in a February press conference.

Holtmann is now under contract for 11 seasons total and appears in it for the long haul in Columbus.

