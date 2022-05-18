Skip to main content
Ohio State’s Ryan Day to Receive Two-Year Contract Extension

Ohio State and Ryan Day have agreed to a two-year extension that will keep the coach in Columbus through the 2028 season, the school announced Wednesday

Day, who wrapped up his third full season at the helm for the Buckeyes in 2021, will receive an increase of $1.9 million in annual salary, bumping his compensation from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million with a base salary of $2 million per year. The contract is still subject to approval by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees.

Since taking over in October 2018, Day has kept Ohio State at the forefront of the conversation in college football. He has led the Buckeyes to a 34–4 record, including a 23–1 record against Big Ten opponents. The only in-conference loss for Ohio State during Day’s tenure came last season against rival Michigan in the final regular season game of the year.

The Buckeyes have also made two appearances in the College Football Playoff under Day’s leadership and have won Big Ten titles in 2019 and 2020. Ohio State advanced to the national title game in 2020 before losing to undefeated Alabama.

Day is one of five Buckeyes coaches to receive new contract terms on Wednesday, joining men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann, women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff, men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers and men’s hockey coach Steve Rohlik.

