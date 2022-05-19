Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed
Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

Jimbo Fisher Denies Texas A&M Pays for Players After Nick Saban Comments

Jimbo Fisher did not hold back when responding to Nick Saban’s accusation that Texas A&M “bought every player on their team,” in reference to the program’s Name, Image and Likeness deals. 

“It’s despicable that we have to sit here at this level of ball and say these things to defend the people of this organization,” Fisher said during Thursday’s press conference, “the kids – 17-year old kids and their family.” He apologized to the fans and players for Saban’s comments, adding, “There are no violations.”

Texas A&M finished the 2022 recruiting season edging out Alabama for the top spot. According to 247 Sports, the Aggies landed eight five-star recruits and 19 four-star recruits. 

Fisher continued: “it’s despicable that a reputable head coach” would make these comments, calling his former boss a “narcissist.” Fisher was at one point a Saban assistant. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t cheat. I don’t lie,” the Texas A&M coach said. “If you did my old man slapped me across the face. Maybe someone should have slapped [Saban].”

This is not the first time Fisher and the Aggies have faced NIL rumors. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin previously attacked Texas A&M for “different salary caps” than the rest of the country. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas A&M news, head over to All Aggies.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
College Football

Kiffin Reacts to Jimbo Fisher Blasting Saban During Presser

Kiffin, a former Alabama assistant, couldn’t believe what Fisher had to say.

By Jelani Scott
bill-simmons
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Simmons Had the Perfect Response to Jalen Green

Green called out the Ringer personality after being named to the All-Rookie team

By Jimmy Traina
Albert_Okwuegbunam
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Sleepers: Tight Ends

Like Denver’s wide receivers, Albert Okwuegbunam will benefit from having Russell Wilson under center.

By Matt De Lima
Sep 22, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban prior to the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban: ‘Maybe Somebody Should Have Slapped Him’

Fisher: ‘You can call me anything you want to call me, you don’t call me a cheat.’

By Madeline Coleman
Jimbo Fisher and  Nick Saban chat at midfield before their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Says He Will Not Take Saban’s Calls: ‘We’re Done’

The Texas A&M coach effectively ended his relationship with Saban on Thursday.

By Joseph Salvador
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shake hands after a game.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Encourages Reporters to “Dig Into” Nick Saban's Past

The Alabama coach claims Texas A&M ‘bought every player on their team.’

By Daniel Chavkin
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Inside the Plans for the NFL’s First Diversity Networking Event

Head coach and GM candidates will get face time with owners at the league’s spring owners meeting. Plus, James Bradberry’s fit with the Eagles, the Patriots’ lack of QB coaching and more.

By Albert Breer
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Rips Nick Saban After Pay-For-Play Accusation

He called Saban a narcissist and said his comments were “despicable.”

By Joseph Salvador