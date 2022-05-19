Nick Saban Says Texas A&M ‘Bought Every Player on Their Team’

The college football landscape is in a state of transition, as the Name, Image, and Likeness rules have allowed schools to use different resources in recruiting.

Texas A&M is one team coaches have criticized for using financial resources to recruit players, and Nick Saban added his criticisms to the collection Wednesday. The Alabama head coach explained his way of recruiting is going to be obsolete as long as other teams are willing “buy” players.

“We were second in recruiting last year, A&M was first,” Saban said. “A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we will be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”

Fisher, who was at one point a Saban assistant, has had to defend his program from these kinds of accusations. At the time, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was the one attacking Texas A&M for “different salary caps” than the rest of the country.

“I think NIL and transfer portal is truly affecting college football, but that wasn’t the case with us,” Fisher said in April.

Texas A&M finished the 2022 recruiting season barely edging out Alabama for the top spot. According to 247 Sports, the Aggies landed eight five-star recruits, easily the most in the country, and 19 four-star recruits.

