The college football world has had a hectic 24 hours, with Nick Saban accusing Jimbo Fisher of buying players at Texas A&M and Fisher attacking Saban back implying shadiness at Alabama as well.

A lot of people had something to say about this confrontation, but one of the more interesting comments came from former five-star USC safety Su’a Cravens. On Twitter, Cravens said every non-Pac 12 school that made him an offer included money in the offer. He claims Pac-12 schools didn’t out of fear of “the death penalty.”

Cravens didn’t stop there, though. He said there were programs that offered between $10-20,000 just to have him visit the campus, and all of those schools were southeast of Texas. He added the new name, image, and likeness policy didn’t change anything, it just publicized what was going on with recruiting.

“Recruiting was unfair up until NIL because only the SEC was allowed to openly pay for talent which is why they became so dominant last 13 years,” he said.

Finally, Cravens called all of these schools, especially Alabama, hypocrites for the way they have approached recruiting lately compared to their public stances previously.

“The blatant lies and accusations of other schools pissed me off a bit,” he said. “Especially knowing how they getting down out there lol ridiculous one sided hypocrisy!”

Cravens was a second round pick by Washington in the 2016 NFL draft, but he fizzled out of the league, last playing for the Broncos in ’19.

